🚀 Ha Nguyen, Founder and Managing Partner at NextStep Advisors (Issue 633)
🚀 Ha Nguyen, Founder and Managing Partner at NextStep Advisors (Issue 633)

Why "portfolio careers" are the future of how we all will work
Larry Cornett
Jun 04, 2025
Transcript

My guest for this episode is Ha Nguyen, Founder and Managing Partner at NextStep Advisors. Her company helps early-stage founders become master company builders, operators, and people leaders. They help founders with strategy and planning, operational excellence, and executive coaching. They also provide fractional consulting and advisory services.

About Ha

Ha Nguyen has 22 years of deep expertise in building and scaling startups, as well as venture investing. She was most recently the Chief Experiences Officer at Swimply and a Founding Partner of Spero Ventures. She also has 16 years of product leadership experience, having started her early career as a product manager at eBay, where we first met many years ago.

We talk about

  • Her impressive background

  • How she defines fractional leadership

  • Why she bet on herself to create her current business

  • How and where she finds new clients

  • How she is leveraging AI, personally and professionally

  • The concept of building portfolio careers

  • What work-life balance really means for consultants

  • Why hard work feels different when you choose the work you do

  • How people should think about their careers for the next 10 years

  • The massive disruption of AI in the industry

Scroll up and hit play to listen to our full conversation.

Where to find more

I’m Larry Cornett, an executive coach who works with ambitious professionals to help them reclaim their power, become invincible, and create new opportunities for their work and lives. Do more of what you love and less of what you hate!

📕 Check out the Spring version of my Invincible Daily Journal!

Discussion about this episode

