🚀 Ha Nguyen, Founder and Managing Partner at NextStep Advisors (Issue 633)

My guest for this episode is Ha Nguyen, Founder and Managing Partner at NextStep Advisors. Her company helps early-stage founders become master company builders, operators, and people leaders. They help founders with strategy and planning, operational excellence, and executive coaching. They also provide fractional consulting and advisory services.

Ha Nguyen has 22 years of deep expertise in building and scaling startups, as well as venture investing. She was most recently the Chief Experiences Officer at Swimply and a Founding Partner of Spero Ventures. She also has 16 years of product leadership experience, having started her early career as a product manager at eBay, where we first met many years ago.

Her impressive background

How she defines fractional leadership

Why she bet on herself to create her current business

How and where she finds new clients

How she is leveraging AI, personally and professionally

The concept of building portfolio careers

What work-life balance really means for consultants

Why hard work feels different when you choose the work you do

How people should think about their careers for the next 10 years

The massive disruption of AI in the industry

