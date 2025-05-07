🚀 Steven Puri, Founder and CEO of The Sukha Company (Issue 628)

🎟️ Get your ticket for our live Job Interview course launching at the end of May. Two ex-tech leaders teach the insider secrets to getting hired, promoted, and staying off the layoff list. The price goes up again in 5 days!

My guest for this episode is Steven Puri, the Founder and CEO of The Sukha Company. His mission is to help millions of people find their focus, achieve more, and have a healthy work life.

About Steven

Steven's career started as a newscaster/interviewer for the #1 youth news show in the DC/Baltimore market (on WTTG-TV) and then as a junior software engineer and Thomas J. Watson Scholar at IBM. After attending USC in Los Angeles, he began working in film production and produced computer-generated visual effects for 14 movies, including Independence Day, which won the Academy Award for Visual Effects.

Steven’s first tech company was Centropolis Effects, which produced those CGI effects. When he was 28, he eventually sold it to the German media conglomerate, Das Werk.

Steven then produced some indie films and eventually went studio-side to develop and produce live-action features as a VP of Development & Production at 20th Century Fox (running the Die Hard and Wolverine franchises) and an EVP at DreamWorks Pictures for Kurtzman-Orci Productions, where he worked on Star Trek, Transformers, and more.

After Fox, Steven returned to building tech companies and founded The Sukha Company. In Sanskrit, “Sukha” means “happiness from self-fulfillment.” The Sukha is a focus app that bundles all the tools necessary for a focused experience and a healthy, productive workday.

We talk about

Steven’s unique background that blended tech and creativity (e.g., his time in Hollywood)

How good timing and lucky breaks can guide your career path

The good and the bad of our new remote working world

The needs we all have for getting into flow state, doing focused work, being more productive, and connecting with other people

How the Sukha app helps us all with those needs

Where to find more

Steven Puri

I’m Larry Cornett, a Freedom Coach who works with ambitious professionals to help them reclaim their power, become invincible, and create new opportunities for their work and lives. Do more of what you love and less of what you hate!

