🚀 Special Edition - We Share Details About Our Upcoming Live Course (Issue 630)

🎟️ Get your ticket for our live Job Interview course launching at the end of May. Two ex-tech leaders teach the insider secrets to getting hired, promoted, and staying off the layoff list. The price goes up in 4 days!

Job Interview Course

Tim Yeo joins me for this special episode so we can share more details about our upcoming live cohort course, Too Valuable to Lose. We discuss our backgrounds as leaders in the tech industry and career coaches for the past several years, and how this inspired us to create the course.

We’ve seen that the quiet, good people are often overlooked for raises and promotions.

Humble people and introverts frequently struggle with selling themselves during job interviews.

And talented people sometimes get put on a layoff list because their bosses aren’t fully aware of their value and everything they do for the company.

Well, Tim and I want to change that! Scroll up, hit play, and listen to us discuss the course in more detail.

Learn to become so valuable that your employer keeps you happy (e.g., receive raises and promotions, stay off the layoff list), and potential new employers can't stand the thought of losing you (i.e., they make you job offers quickly).

What you'll get from the course:

Practical and doable steps you can take the very next day

Access to two live sessions with the instructors and other attendees on May 31st and June 7th

Homework exercises to help you put our advice into action between sessions

Downloadable templates to help you showcase your accomplishments and talents

Scripts you can use during your job interviews and conversations with your manager

Techniques for using AI to help you with preparation and practice

Q&A feedback from the instructors to help you fine-tune your strategies and materials

Lifetime access to our private community for the advice, feedback, and support you need

What you'll learn:

Get better at selling yourself for the jobs you really want

Learn how to ask for a raise or promotion the right way

Consistently demonstrate your value so your manager can't imagine losing you

Become so valuable that your employer fights to make you happy, retain you, and keep you off the layoff list

⬆️ Scroll up, hit play, and 🎧 listen to this episode to learn more about the course, what you will get if you join us, and who we are.

Where to find out more

Tim Yeo and Larry Cornett

I’m Larry Cornett, a Freedom Coach who works with ambitious professionals to help them reclaim their power, become invincible, and create new opportunities for their work and lives. Do more of what you love and less of what you hate!

Tim Yeo has been an introvert for 40 years! He is a design leader, speaker, empathetic storyteller, facilitator from problem to solution, open collaborator, builder of design teams. He spent 18 years in UX & Design. He's now the chief introvert at The Quiet Achiever (TQA).