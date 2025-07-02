🚀 Why a Tech Career is Like Playing Poker (Issue 637)

My guest for this episode is Bob Baxley, design advisor, mentor, author, and speaker. He is one of the most familiar design leaders in Silicon Valley, having worked on products you probably use every day.

Bob and I worked at some of the same companies (e.g., Apple, Yahoo), but only crossed paths once at one of my favorite coffee shops in Mountain View, CA.

He has strong opinions about design, leadership, creating great products, and crafting a lasting career, so I know you’ll enjoy this episode!

About Bob

Bob Baxley is a designer, executive, and advisor who has built and led UX teams at some of Silicon Valley’s most respected companies, including Apple, Pinterest, Yahoo!, and most recently, Thoughtspot.

During a career spanning over three decades, Bob has played a pivotal role in the design of the Apple Online Store, Yahoo! Answers, the Apple Store App, Buyable Pins, and ClarisWorks—products that have been used by hundreds of millions of people around the world.

Committed to recruiting and inspiring the next generation of designers, Bob also mentors individuals and advises organizations that are working to improve the practice, craft, and culture of digital product design.

We talk about

His background in tech, starting with Claris

The tough decision of moving from Yahoo to Apple in 2006

The opportunity to work with a historic figure, Steve Jobs

The wild rise of tech companies in San Francisco, CA

How he looked for opportunities in his career to “witness history”

The concept of getting on the bus with the right people

Making decisions at branches in your career

How a tech career can be much like playing poker

What you can control is placing yourself in interesting environments with the right people

Thinking of time with an employer like a “presidential term” and time-boxing your plan for impact

Why four years feels like the sweet spot for staying in one role

Patterns he’s observed in people who succeed vs. those who do not on his teams

How he structures job interviews and what he looks for (especially for designers)

Design education, training, mindset, and careers

How our modern transactional environment might impact design and design roles

Design may become more powerful and influential, but with fewer people

The impact of AI on professions and entry-level jobs

How to stay relevant in the industry

Bob Baxley

I’m Larry Cornett, an executive coach who works with ambitious professionals to help them reclaim their power, become more invincible, and create better opportunities for their work and lives. Do more of the work you love and less of what you hate!

