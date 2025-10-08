🚀 What If Work Was Just… Work? (Issue 650)

Do you ever feel overwhelmed by the pressure to have a distinguished career?

The sense that you should invest in yourself professionally, on top of trying to survive the chaos of these modern times.

The feeling of falling behind if you’re not climbing the career ladder quickly enough.

People being disappointed that you haven’t done more with your professional life.

Friends telling you that you are screwing up if you don’t go “all in.”

Your bank account and retirement account staring you in the face as you worry about the future.

It wasn’t always like this. I remember a time long, long ago when I had jobs instead of a career.

Work was just work. It was a means to an end, and I certainly didn’t find fulfillment in it. I worked to pay my rent and cover my bills. My enjoyment of life came after quitting time and on weekends.

The jobs weren’t stressful. I had friends at work, and we would chat during breaks. I would also hang out with some of them after work, playing basketball, watching shows, going to parties, and going to bars.

What is a career anyway? It’s the path your professional working life takes, as opposed to the progression of your personal life (for some reason).

The definition of “career” is somewhat vague, but it has become closely tied to the concept of employment and a chosen profession. So, any deviation from your profession’s career progression and steady employment is now viewed as stalling or failing in your career.

It’s kind of silly, really. Your working career can be any damn thing you decide to do with it.

You may stick with one profession or choose to explore multiple professions.

You may choose to remain employed by someone else or work for yourself.

You may or may not get paid for what you do.

Your work may have no purpose beyond receiving a paycheck, or it might be your life’s purpose (and even unpaid).

I often discuss careers and climbing the ladder in your profession. But not everyone wants that, and that’s okay.

Careers aren't predictable. They are rarely linear. They are often full of sidesteps, pauses, resets, and reinvention. Heck, your “career” may not even be the central focus of your life. It isn't where you find meaning and purpose.

Sometimes a paycheck funds your real calling or passion that isn’t capable of supporting you.

Travel

Writing

Volunteering

Creating art

Making music

Exploring nature

Your heart is in the thing that lights you up, not the job that pays your bills.

I recall the moment I transitioned into a white-collar salaried job that put me on a career path. At first, it was exciting. Later, I realized it was all-consuming.

Now I’m a coach with my own solopreneur practice. It’s somewhat ironic that I coach people to help them navigate their corporate careers when I no longer have a traditional one myself. The other things I’m very passionate about don't pay my bills. Writing, traveling, working out, hiking, skiing, and spending time with my children. So, guess I’ve come full circle, and that’s more than okay with me.

I like the freedom and independence. I enjoy turning my work brain off at night and doing what I want in my personal life.

So, I guess what I’m trying to say is that I hear you when you say you don’t want a career. But you still need to make a living and have the freedom and time to do the things that fulfill you. I can help with that, as well.

