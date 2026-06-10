How to Navigate the First 7 Days After a Layoff (Issue 688)

I recorded a podcast episode for my recently updated article on navigating the first week after a layoff.

Written version linked below…

Larry Cornett, Ph.D., is a career coach who spent 20+ years in Silicon Valley at Apple, IBM, Yahoo, eBay, and several startups as a designer, leader, and product and design executive. Whether you're fighting for a promotion, navigating a layoff, or planning your exit to independence, he combines executive experience with psychological insight to help ambitious professionals reclaim their power and build an Invincible Career.

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