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How to Navigate the First 7 Days After a Layoff (Issue 688)
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How to Navigate the First 7 Days After a Layoff (Issue 688)

Don't update your resume immediately, interview right away, and other mistakes to avoid
Larry Cornett's avatar
Larry Cornett
Jun 10, 2026

I recorded a podcast episode for my recently updated article on navigating the first week after a layoff.

Written version linked below…

Don't Update Your Resume Yet - The First 7 Days After a Layoff (Issue 167)

Larry Cornett
·
April 29, 2020
Don't Update Your Resume Yet - The First 7 Days After a Layoff (Issue 167)

“U.S. tech companies announced 38,242 job cuts in May, more than any other sector and the industry’s heaviest month of reductions in nearly two years… as the biggest firms raised their combined AI ca…

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Larry Cornett

Larry Cornett, Ph.D., is a career coach who spent 20+ years in Silicon Valley at Apple, IBM, Yahoo, eBay, and several startups as a designer, leader, and product and design executive. Whether you're fighting for a promotion, navigating a layoff, or planning your exit to independence, he combines executive experience with psychological insight to help ambitious professionals reclaim their power and build an Invincible Career.
➡️ Ready to create an exciting future? Book a free call today to learn how!

Man packing box after getting fired
Source: Pexels

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