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Aging in the Age of AI - What Nobody Tells You About Second-Half Careers and the 'Now What?' Moment (Issue 700)
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Aging in the Age of AI - What Nobody Tells You About Second-Half Careers and the 'Now What?' Moment (Issue 700)

Too young to retire, too old to get hired. What do you do now?
Larry Cornett's avatar
Larry Cornett

What I discuss in this episode (scroll up, hit play, and listen 🎧)

  • Turning 60 😳

  • How the industry has changed since 1993

  • The tech backlash (some examples)

  • The impact of AI on every industry and role

  • How ageism, layoffs, etc. are affecting both the young and old

  • What we discussed in our live community meeting last week

  • My recommended strategy for navigating the job market and easing out of this chaos

    • Use AI to play the numbers game

    • Leverage relationships to focus on high-value roles

    • Make sure you stay visible and relevant

    • Follow the “ripples” to seek opportunities in other industries and geographies

    • Explore self-employment and semi-retirement

Some resources I mention

🚀 Too Senior to Be Hired, Too Young to Retire (Issue 642)

🚀 Too Senior to Be Hired, Too Young to Retire (Issue 642)

Larry Cornett
·
August 6, 2025
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The Exit Blueprint
An 8-week Exit from Your 9-to-5 Job (Issue 199)
I often see a common business planning mistake…
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💡 Invincible Tip - Try Kickresume for AI Help with Your Resume (Issue #487)

💡 Invincible Tip - Try Kickresume for AI Help with Your Resume (Issue #487)

Larry Cornett
·
August 30, 2023
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💡 How to Write AI Cover Letters (Issue 601)

💡 How to Write AI Cover Letters (Issue 601)

Larry Cornett
·
October 30, 2024
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💡 How to Use AI to Apply for Jobs (Issue 644)

💡 How to Use AI to Apply for Jobs (Issue 644)

Larry Cornett
·
August 27, 2025
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🚀 AI Won't Just Automate Jobs; It Will Challenge Identities (Issue 677)

🚀 AI Won't Just Automate Jobs; It Will Challenge Identities (Issue 677)

Larry Cornett
·
Apr 8
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🚀 Remember When Tech Was Fun and Hopeful? What Changed? (Issue 655)

🚀 Remember When Tech Was Fun and Hopeful? What Changed? (Issue 655)

Larry Cornett
·
November 12, 2025
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💡 A Non-Sleazy Way to Network (Issue 640)

💡 A Non-Sleazy Way to Network (Issue 640)

Larry Cornett
·
July 23, 2025
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How to Navigate the First 7 Days After a Layoff (Issue 688)

How to Navigate the First 7 Days After a Layoff (Issue 688)

Larry Cornett
·
Jun 10
Listen now

☎️ I’m always happy to have a chat with you! You can book a free call with me.

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Larry Cornett

Larry Cornett, Ph.D., is a career coach who spent 20+ years in Silicon Valley at Apple, IBM, Yahoo, eBay, and several startups as a designer, leader, and product and design executive. Whether you're fighting for a promotion, navigating a layoff, or planning your exit to independence, he combines executive experience with psychological insight to help ambitious professionals reclaim their power and build an Invincible Career.
➡️ Ready to create an exciting future? Book a free call today to learn how!

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