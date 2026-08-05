Aging in the Age of AI - What Nobody Tells You About Second-Half Careers and the 'Now What?' Moment (Issue 700)

What I discuss in this episode (scroll up, hit play, and listen 🎧)

Turning 60 😳

How the industry has changed since 1993

The tech backlash (some examples) Sony boycott Kindle frustrations Anthropic destroying books Flock backlash AI data center protests Amazon deleting movies BMW Spider-Man ad

The impact of AI on every industry and role

How ageism, layoffs, etc. are affecting both the young and old

What we discussed in our live community meeting last week

My recommended strategy for navigating the job market and easing out of this chaos Use AI to play the numbers game Leverage relationships to focus on high-value roles Make sure you stay visible and relevant Follow the “ripples” to seek opportunities in other industries and geographies Explore self-employment and semi-retirement



Some resources I mention

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Larry Cornett, Ph.D., is a career coach who spent 20+ years in Silicon Valley at Apple, IBM, Yahoo, eBay, and several startups as a designer, leader, and product and design executive. Whether you're fighting for a promotion, navigating a layoff, or planning your exit to independence, he combines executive experience with psychological insight to help ambitious professionals reclaim their power and build an Invincible Career.

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