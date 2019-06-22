Build a career that lets you do more of the work you love and less of what you hate!

Can you imagine looking forward to Monday mornings because you enjoy your job?

Wouldn’t it feel great to be respected, appreciated, recognized, and compensated appropriately for the work you do?

Are you interested in figuring out what you want to do with your life, finding your ideal employer, or doing your own thing someday?

What if you could create a career path that made it all possible?

My newsletter can help you achieve your most important professional goals. I share unconventional strategies, advice, and wisdom to help you build the career and life you deserve!

I’m Dr. Larry Cornett, a leadership & career coach at Invincible Career® in Northern California. I work with ambitious professionals to help them reclaim their power, become invincible, and develop the ability to create more opportunities in their work and lives. This allows them to do more of what they love and less of what they hate!

I spent decades in Silicon Valley tech, working my way up from entry-level designer to manager to VP to founder and CEO. I’ve been there and done that (and have the scars to prove it 😂), so I know how you feel, and I’m here to help.

Have you ever wished you had a supportive mentor at work who could guide you through challenging situations?

Have you ever felt frustrated by slow progress or even felt stalled entirely in your career advancement?

Are you feeling unhappy, stressed, or burned out at work?

Have you ever quit a job to escape a bad boss, terrible coworkers, or a toxic work environment?

Don’t you deserve to be appreciated and compensated appropriately for your talent, knowledge, skills, and experience?

Do you dream about making a living doing more of what you love and less of the work you hate?

My goal with this newsletter is to help you claim your power, regain your freedom, and become invincible in your work and life!

When you have an invincible career, you control how you make a living and spend your days.

The ambitious readers of this newsletter learn how to create a lifestyle they will love. Find out how to succeed in your current job, make more money, find an even better job, and explore different career paths.

You will have access to my decades of industry experience as a tech professional, hiring manager, corporate executive, and business owner. I’ve written over 617 articles that help you learn how to:

Why subscribe?

Regular subscribers receive a weekly email and monthly podcast episode with my latest professional advice. I invite premium subscribers to my weekly office hours and a monthly live meeting. You can read some of my most popular newsletter articles. I also produce a podcast you can listen to in your favorite podcast player.

If you choose to become a premium subscriber, I invite you to a monthly live group coaching experience. I’ll also send you an invitation to my exclusive career community and weekly office hours. Get the advice, feedback, and support you need to get ahead in your career!

Subscribers don’t have to worry about missing anything! Every new edition of my newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

We’re all busy, and social media bombards us with constant updates and notifications. Plus, who can remember to visit their favorite websites anymore?

Never miss the latest news, advice, tips, and research that can help you take complete control of your job and career path! You deserve more, and my newsletter will help you claim it.

NOTE: If you add my email to your address book (invincible@substack.com and cornett@brilliantforge.com), the newsletter will be less likely to go to your ⚠️ Spam folder.

What readers have said

“Larry’s support is infused with encouragement and actionable insights. If you’re looking for a career coach to help you think strategically about your career and create a clear path forward, I highly recommend reaching out to Larry!”

— Jessica Davis

“Working with Larry really paid off. He helped me develop a framework for my fractional and advisory work. Larry is great at balancing the big picture with the specific tasks needed to reach the goal. For seasoned executives looking to leverage their experience into a more intentional and autonomous career, whether as a solopreneur or in a full-time role, Larry is an outstanding partner.”

— Jason Meresman

I've known Larry for years, ever since we worked together at Apple Computer. When I needed help with tricky board interactions and figuring out ‘what's next,’ I turned to Larry for career coaching. We teamed up to hash out what was most interesting to me at this stage of my career and put together a strategy to get there. Larry's expertise, from many years working in Silicon Valley, and advice have proven to be invaluable in helping me achieve my professional goals and find the right path forward for my career."

— Tague Griffith

“I love, love, love the content and read/listen to them when I can (podcasts are more helpful for me recently while I drive to Oakland once a week and I've been shifting to more of those).”

— Dayna Wu

“Honestly the content is outstanding — I am starting to have the New Yorker problem! So much good stuff but not enough time to devote to it weekly.”

— Melissa Cullens

“I love your content, especially when you share your memories from corporate work. Both the bad & good.”

— Michelle

“I firmly believe this is some of the best advice any of us will ever hear.”

— Kit Fitzpatrick

"I look forward to hearing your podcast episodes each Wednesday and they are truly the highlight of my week."

— Benjamin Carvalho

“Larry is a man who puts his heart where his work is. He deeply understands how to transform dreams into reality no matter how bumpy the terrain.”

— Ryan Hoffmann

“Larry is a fantastic career coach and brings a wealth of experience in the technology industry and understands the hiring landscape well.”

— Anish Bharadwaj

“Larry brings deep expertise in career development and management, as well as the corporate business arena. He is perceptive, insightful, and focused on making a difference in his client’s careers. Larry is one of the most sincere and genuine career coaches anyone could be so fortunate to have.”

— Cristina Rutgers-Astolfi

“Larry is well connected in the product and design world, and can provide an accurate pulse of the current needs (and quirks) of employers.”

— Kavita Jiandani

“I have personally seen many of his team members follow him when he moved from one company to another. Larry brings the same sagacity and wisdom in his advice to other leaders. Larry brings his corporate leadership experience to his coaching. His governing principle in coaching is to lead with compassion and purpose.”

— Seema Swamy

“I love this article so much. Exactly the kind of honest conversation that needs to happen.”

— Rishi Bhilawadikar

“After a year of receiving poor advice from recruiters and design professionals, it wasn't until I joined Larry's group where my career started to head in the right direction. The advice I received from Larry and other professionals in his community was instrumental in improving my resume, portfolio, increased my results in interviews, and even got me into writing. I have been very fortunate to have Larry as a mentor, and I can't recommend joining his Invincible Career community enough.”

— Christopher Schutt

“I reached out to Larry for leadership and executive coaching and he has been such a great partner to work with. He has also been immensely helpful when I needed guidance on how to think about my career path, vetting potential leadership roles, as well as their considerations, pros and cons. Most importantly, he helped me re-focus on what I truly wanted in both career and life by providing helpful exercises that made me think and prioritize what I wanted.”

— Shannyn Timrott

“I credit Larry with supporting me on multiple levels: from big strategic questions to day-to-day tactics, to emotional support (more important than it sounds). My time with Larry was an investment that set the stage for securing offers from Facebook and others - even as the COVID pandemic tore through the economy! As with the best coaches, he pulls out the best in others and that's certainly been true in my case. If you're looking for a coach/mentor/guide I can't recommend him more highly.”

— Ari Akerstein

“Love your two latest newsletters. Thanks for writing such amazing work and compiling this list together!”

— Anna Codina

“More recently I worked with Larry as a career coach and mentor to find my next career opportunity. Larry is extremely knowledgeable about the various aspects of job hunting and guided me through the complex steps of deciding what I want, finding/choosing the right opportunities, interviewing and offers! I highly recommend Larry's coaching to anyone who is looking to transform their career.”

— Paresh Vakhariya

“Larry has been the person that I’ve routinely turned to throughout the past decade, for frank, forthright, and illuminating conversations about where to take my career. He’s been an insightful resource that’s been through it all before me, with no other agenda than to help me get to the best place I can for myself.”

— Andrew Sandler

“Larry is what I used to call in my recruiting days’ top drawer’ - a true professional; credible, ethical and with a track record of expertise to boot. Larry ticks all the boxes! If you are looking to change or develop your career then Larry should be your first point of call.”

— Jade Gemma

“Larry’s advice, guidance, and support has been instrumental to my transition from my Corporate career to my Digital transition. I am extremely grateful for Larry’s support and knowledge. Not only does Larry have extensive industry knowledge and experience, he was able to translate this for me and my audience.”

— Katrina Young

Join my ambitious community!

Take part in a community of ambitious professionals who share your interest in fully controlling their career path.

Who doesn’t want to call the shots in their work and life?

The people in my community do, and that’s why we’re all here.

Good people deserve great jobs!

FAQ

Who is Larry Cornett?

I’m Dr. Larry Cornett, a psychologist turned personal coach for ambitious professionals seeking to level up their careers, business, and life. I’m currently living in Northern California.

I have a decades-long background in Silicon Valley tech, leadership, startups, and entrepreneurship. I’m the creator of the Invincible Career newsletter, podcast, and coaching service. You can also find my complete profile on Substack.

I work with people confidentially to help them create a personalized career plan that removes any vulnerabilities that may hold them back at work. The goal is to help you transition to a bigger and better career and life with my guidance, support, and accountability.

I spent over two decades launching new businesses, products, and services as a designer, Design leader, and Product leader (check out my LinkedIn profile). Over 15 years ago, I redefined my corporate career to reclaim my freedom, health, and life. I want to help other ambitious people do the same!

You can also check out my testimonials.

How much is the paid subscription?

The full membership is only $5 per month or an even better deal at $50 per year — you save $10! Your subscription also gives you access to a group coaching service for your career development.

What do I get when I become a paid subscriber?

A live group coaching experience every month.

An invitation to my exclusive career community and weekly office hours in a private channel there. Get the advice, feedback, and support you need to get ahead in your career!

Discounts on career courses throughout the year and a chance to discuss the exercises, current topics of interest, and your questions.

There are weekly questions, topics, and recommendations that help you plan what you want next for your career .

Engage with me in the subscriber-only chats and my private office hours to discuss your answers and thoughts. This also allows me to give you additional feedback and recommendations.

Immediate access to the entire archive of issues and podcasts (over 630 issues).

Listen to my exclusive podcast episodes on the website every week or listen in your favorite podcast app.

If you purchase the Premium Membership, you’ll also receive a private 1-hour career coaching call every year!

Can I read the posts in my browser?

Yes! If you are a subscriber, you can read all newsletters right here on https://newsletter.invinciblecareer.com and access all the content in the archives.

⚠️ Why am I not receiving the newsletter emails?

Add invincible@substack.com and cornett@brilliantforge.com to your contact list or address book. All posts will be sent from these addresses. If you can’t find the newsletter, check your Spam folder, and please mark my addresses (invincible@substack.com and cornett@brilliantforge.com) as “Not Spam.” If the newsletter is still missing and you don’t see it in your Spam folder, then Gmail may have filtered my newsletter to your Promotions tab. You can change that by dragging the newsletter to your Primary tab. Make sure that your email address on file is correct. You can check and change it here. Send an email to invincible@substack.com and cornett@brilliantforge.com. This can often cause intermediate email filters to allow incoming messages. If you are on a corporate or government email account, talk to your IT department and tell them to whitelist invincible@substack.com and cornett@brilliantforge.com. They often have email filters that are out of your individual control and can quickly resolve the issue. Check the archive to see which posts you have been missing and contact Substack support at support+invincible@substack.com.

Note: I sometimes share links to books and products using affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

How do I advertise in your newsletter?

Thanks for your interest in advertising in the Invincible Career newsletter! I offer a limited number of sponsorship opportunities in the weekly edition (typically 3 placements).

It’s a great way to get your product, service, etc., straight into the inbox of my subscribers, who are ambitious professionals, tech employees, job seekers, hiring managers, recruiters, and entrepreneurs.

Ads are text only (i.e., no images or emojis), one sentence long, and can include one link. You’ll provide me with your copy, including the link, and I reserve the right to edit the text to fit the space available. Contact me on LinkedIn for more information.

Other places you can find me