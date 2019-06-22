Invincible Career®
🚀 Put them to rest with a plan of action - Issue #218. Keeping your fears bottled up inside doesn’t make them go away. You can try to suppress them, b…
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Oct 26
Audio for This Week's ChallengeListen now (7 min) | Your challenge for this week was to make Twitter your career tool. Specifically, I asked you to create a professional List there. …
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Oct 23
"Make Twitter Your Career Tool." Your challenge for this week is to create a professional List on Twitter. Then, add some accounts to your list. The de…
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Oct 22
🚀 It's better than quitting or retiring - Issue #217. When you stop working in the traditional sense, what you do no longer feels like “work.” I’ve wi…
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Oct 21
🚀 It's better than quitting or retiring - Issue #217 continued. Start planning while you have a job. It’s hard to be creative when you’re stressed abo…
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Oct 21 2
🚀 Turn the chaos into something valuable - Issue #216. The best way to make Twitter instantly better is to create one or more Lists. A List is a curat…
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Oct 19
Audio for This Week's ChallengeListen now (5 min) | Your challenge for this week was to capture all of your failures for the year. What were your biggest lessons learned? In this epi…
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Oct 16
"What Has Failure Taught You?" Your challenge for this week is to capture all of your failures for the year. Then, for each failure, answer the questio…
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Oct 14
🚀 Don’t let it sabotage your future - Issue #215. For many of us, a fear of success is manageable once we are aware of it, recognize the situations th…
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Oct 14
🚀 Capture your learning lessons for this year - Issue #214. Failures are more salient. Frequently, you know exactly what went wrong. You can point to …
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Oct 12
Audio for This Week's ChallengeListen now (8 min) | Your challenge for this week was to identify where you’d prefer to be living. Did you identify a few locations? In this episode, I…
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Oct 9
"Where Do You Want to Live?" Your challenge for this week is to identify where you want to be living right now. Don’t let current issues and constraint…
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Oct 7
