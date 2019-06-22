Invincible Career®
Subscribe
About
Archive
Help
Sign in
Archive
Top
Discussion
About
Challenge - Face Your Biggest Fears
🚀 Put them to rest with a plan of action - Issue #218. Keeping your fears bottled up inside doesn’t make them go away. You can try to suppress them, b…
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Oct 26
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
Audio for This Week's Challenge
Listen now (7 min) | Your challenge for this week was to make Twitter your career tool. Specifically, I asked you to create a professional List there. …
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Oct 23
1
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
Challenge Reminder
"Make Twitter Your Career Tool." Your challenge for this week is to create a professional List on Twitter. Then, add some accounts to your list. The de…
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Oct 22
1
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
Your Chance to Redefine What Work Means - Part 1
🚀 It's better than quitting or retiring - Issue #217. When you stop working in the traditional sense, what you do no longer feels like “work.” I’ve wi…
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Oct 21
3
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
Your Chance to Redefine What Work Means - Part 2
🚀 It's better than quitting or retiring - Issue #217 continued. Start planning while you have a job. It’s hard to be creative when you’re stressed abo…
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Oct 21
1
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
2
Share
Challenge - Make Twitter Your Career Tool
🚀 Turn the chaos into something valuable - Issue #216. The best way to make Twitter instantly better is to create one or more Lists. A List is a curat…
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Oct 19
1
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
Audio for This Week's Challenge
Listen now (5 min) | Your challenge for this week was to capture all of your failures for the year. What were your biggest lessons learned? In this epi…
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Oct 16
1
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
Challenge Reminder
"What Has Failure Taught You?" Your challenge for this week is to capture all of your failures for the year. Then, for each failure, answer the questio…
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Oct 14
1
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
Do You Have a Fear of Success?
🚀 Don’t let it sabotage your future - Issue #215. For many of us, a fear of success is manageable once we are aware of it, recognize the situations th…
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Oct 14
3
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
Challenge - What Has Failure Taught You?
🚀 Capture your learning lessons for this year - Issue #214. Failures are more salient. Frequently, you know exactly what went wrong. You can point to …
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Oct 12
1
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
Audio for This Week's Challenge
Listen now (8 min) | Your challenge for this week was to identify where you’d prefer to be living. Did you identify a few locations? In this episode, I…
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Oct 9
1
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
Challenge Reminder
"Where Do You Want to Live?" Your challenge for this week is to identify where you want to be living right now. Don’t let current issues and constraint…
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Oct 7
1
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
© 2020 Larry Cornett. See
privacy
,
terms
and
information collection notice
Publish on Substack
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts