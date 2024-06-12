Invincible Career®
🚀 A Preview of My Upcoming Invincible Job Interview Course (Issue #567)
🚀 A Preview of My Upcoming Invincible Job Interview Course (Issue #567)

10 Steps to Prepare for a Successful Job Interview
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Jun 12, 2024
Transcript

In this episode, I share an overview of my upcoming course. Play the audio to hear my description of each of the steps below.

10 Steps to Prepare for a Successful Job Interview

  1. Research your target employer

  2. Identify their biggest problems

  3. Map your expertise

  4. Tune your resume, LinkedIn, etc.

  5. Find your inside champions and connections

  6. Prepare and rehearse

  7. Setting the stage

  8. How to crush your interview

  9. Follow up

  10. Maintain relationships

By the way, if you need some 1-on-1 coaching to help prepare for an interview, you can schedule time with me here.

As I mentioned, this article's actual content is in the podcast audio. So, scroll up and hit play to hear it.

I’m Larry Cornett, a Freedom Coach who works with you to optimize your career, business, and life. My mission is to help you become a more "Invincible You" so you can live your life on your terms instead of being controlled by someone else's rules. I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and our Great Dane.

Photo by Van Tay Media on Unsplash

