Big Changes for this Newsletter and Podcast! (Issue #386)

For a while now, I've felt pulled in different directions as I wrote the Invincible Career newsletter . The primary focus has been on professional development to help you get ahead in your career, get promoted, explore leadership, find a new job, manage workplace issues, etc.

However, I also know how important personal development is and how much it affects your working life, not just your personal life. Life and work get better when you become more confident, communicate well, improve relationships, build on your strengths, manage your weaknesses, and improve yourself.

You've probably also noticed that I'm a big fan of entrepreneurship and building your own business at some point in your life. I do think it enables the ultimate freedom and flexibility to live every day on your own terms.

However, I've seen that this creates some tension in my readers. Some of you have asked me to focus more on helping employees be more successful in their careers. They don't want to read about entrepreneurship (or personal development stuff). On the flip side, other people have asked me to write even more about entrepreneurship and how to grow and scale a business.

Therefore, I've decided to separate my writing topics (and passions) into 3 separate newsletters:

​ Invincible Career will continue to focus on professional development and be more of what you want as someone navigating a career in the world of corporate employment. ​ Invincible Life is new and focused on personal development and helping you live your best life. It will also be where I share the remaining draft chapters of my book this year, Building the Invincible You. ​ Invincible Solopreneurs is also new and focused on entrepreneurship . It's a companion to the Invincible Solopreneur courses and community I've been building this year. So, if you dream of escaping the 9-5 world to build your own business someday, check it out.

Each newsletter will have a public edition (and podcast episode) that is released once a month . So, don't worry about getting 3x the email if you decide to subscribe to all of them!

I will still publish the premium version of the Invincible Career newsletter every Monday with the themed challenges and exercises. No change there.

So, this will be the last book chapter I share with the Invincible Career newsletter. If you're interested in reading more draft chapters this year, subscribe to the Invincible Life newsletter .

Thanks!

