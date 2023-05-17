🚀 Career Q&A from Our Recent Fireside Chat (Issue #460)

I hosted another live fireside chat via Zoom last month. In this podcast episode, I share some of the questions and answers we discussed.

As usual, people sent me questions ahead of time. But in this session, we also covered questions raised during the Zoom.

For example:

“What is there to write about (related to my profession)?”

“Do I even want a career anymore? Do I want to do something for myself?”

“I changed careers and industries… how can I best adapt to a new job and collaborate with my new boss?”

“How do I find a great product leadership job in this challenging economy?”

I recorded the call and uploaded it for this newsletter’s podcast episode. Scroll up, hit play, and enjoy!

By the way, if you’d like to attend the next fireside chat, I’m hosting it on May 30th. Sign up here to save a seat.

Save Your Seat

I’ll be sharing feedback on LinkedIn profiles and answering other questions you submit using the form on the event page. There’s still time to send me yours!

This week’s professional development challenge

Hi, I’m Larry Cornett, a Personal Coach who can work with you to optimize your career, life, or business. My mission is to help you take complete control of your work and life so you can become a more “Invincible You.” I currently live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and our Great Dane.