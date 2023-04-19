🚀 Career Questions (and My Answers) that We Discussed in My Fireside Chat - Part 2 (Issue #452)

I hosted a live fireside chat via Zoom last month, and I’ve already shared the first half of the Q&A. This is part 2.

People sent me questions ahead of time; then I shared my answers with the attendees. We had some more detailed discussions later.

For example:

“How to adjust to a new controlling boss?”

“How do I persuade my colleagues to take action on one of my initiatives?”

“What questions can I ask in an interview to make sure my manager is one of the good ones?"

“What questions can I ask in an interview to make sure the company is healthy and it's not a toxic environment?”

I recorded the call and uploaded it for this newsletter’s podcast episode. Scroll up, hit play, and enjoy!

By the way, if you’d like to attend the next fireside chat, I’m hosting it on April 24th. Sign up here to save a seat.

Reserve Your Seat

I’ll be sharing feedback on LinkedIn profiles and answering other questions you submit using the form on the event page. There’s still time to send me yours!

This week’s professional development challenge

⭐ Cross-publish Your Writing

This week, your Invincible Career exercise is to take one of your previously written articles (e.g., on your blog or Medium) and cross-publish it to LinkedIn. If you aren’t already aware of this, LinkedIn has a native article format that gets pretty good engagement. They also have a newsletter feature if you’re interested in trying it out.

Hi, I’m Larry Cornett, a Personal Coach who can work with you to optimize your career, life, or business. My mission is to help you take complete control of your work and life so you can become a more “Invincible You.” I currently live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and our Great Dane.