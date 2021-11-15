Decoupling the Premium Podcast from the Office Hour Newsletters
Going forward, they won't be the same
|0:00
|-8:54
I’ve decided to decouple the premium weekly newsletters from the premium podcast episodes. The office hour newsletters will still go out every Monday morning. But, they will no longer have an audio component (most of you weren’t listening anyway).
I’ll be publishing the premium podcast episodes separately. This frees me up to use them for something unique and more valuable.
A few ideas I’m considering: