Office Hours - Choosing a Video Platform - Issue #324

Video is the theme for this month. We covered podcasting last month, and I hope you gave it a shot. Now you know why I said that it’s good to invest in a decent microphone.

The audio for this newsletter was recorded using my AirPods Pro and it doesn’t sound very good, does it? Lots of echo, and it sounds like I’m speaking inside a tin can. Ugh. My lavalier mic does a much better job.

Moving on… one of the most popular online activities is watching videos. Broadband penetration and improvements to the mobile experience have accelerated this trend. Some quick stats:

By 2022, online videos will make up more than 82% of all consumer internet traffic.

239M video viewers in the U.S. in 2020.

83.8% digital video penetration in the U.S.

62% of U.S. users access YouTube every day.

YouTube is the second most popular website after Google.

32% of businesses use video for sales.

74% of marketers say video has a better ROI than static images.

59% of executives say they would rather watch a video than read text.

72% of customers prefer to learn about a product or service via video.

Whether you like creating videos or not, you can’t deny that people enjoy watching them. Whether you like being on camera or not, videos generate higher engagement.