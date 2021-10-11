Office Hours - Explore Your Own Podcast - Issue #318

As I mentioned last week, podcasting is growing. In the U.S. alone, 68 million people tune in every week, and 50% of all U.S. homes are “podcast fans.”

There are many ways to share your knowledge, expertise, and point of view online. As you know, I recommend that you “put yourself out there” if you want to be discovered, become an opportunity magnet, and have good things come your way.

For some people, that can be through social media, writing online, creating and sharing videos, posting photos or illustrations, etc. But, some people struggle with writing or visual expression. Others don’t want to be on camera. I do it, but I don’t enjoy it.

Podcasting is a fairly natural way to share your thoughts and express yourself with your voice. When I started, speaking into a microphone with no visible audience or listener felt a little strange. But, it gets easier and easier every week (I’ve been doing it for over a year now).

My only regret is that I didn’t st…