Someone recently asked this question:

“I’m currently interviewing with more than one company. Should I let them know that I’m talking to other potential employers? I’m nervous about telling them and don’t want to upset anyone.”

Well, you know that I believe in interviewing with multiple companies at once. It’s the best way to get better job offers. But, it can be tricky to navigate.

Listen to this podcast episode for my answer and thoughts on how to manage this situation.