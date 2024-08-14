🚀 Preparing for an Initial Job Interview (Issue 584)

Have you experienced one of those one-way video interviews during a job search? It can feel a little intimidating to talk into your laptop camera, knowing it’s recorded and you’re not speaking live with another human being.

I recently helped my son prepare for one of these interviews. We focused on three main strategies to ensure his readiness.

Analyzing the job description Talking with current and past employees Preparing for this new type of interview

In this podcast episode (scroll up and hit play), I discuss each of these strategies in more detail.

By the way, I recently launched a new Introductory Coaching Call → 30 minutes of coaching for just $20! Note: this service is only available as a onetime initial call. Check it out!

30-mins of Coaching for $20

I’m Larry Cornett, a Freedom Coach who works with you to optimize your career, business, and life. My mission is to help you become a more "Invincible You" so you can live your life on your terms instead of being controlled by someone else's rules. I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and our Great Dane.

Ask a Question