🚀 Unconventional Success on LinkedIn - Isabel Sterne, Consultant (Issue 607)

My guest for this episode is Isabel Sterne, a writer, designer, and brand strategist who helps entrepreneurs and professionals build aligned brands. She offers LinkedIn visual design, content writing, marketing clarity calls, and monthly and project-based marketing and branding support.

I always talk about treating your career like a business that sells a product called “you.” As such, you should invest in your professional brand and leverage LinkedIn to attract new opportunities.

Before starting her own business, she worked for 12+ years in marketing and communications for global brands like Condé Nast and Effie Awards. She also has a B.Sc. in Communication from Cornell University.

When I encountered Isabel on LinkedIn, I first noticed how funny her posts are. Then, I noticed how much engagement she was getting on those posts. She’s humble about this, but I like to say that she’s conquered LinkedIn. If you’re not following her there, you should be!

About Isabel

​Isabel Sterne helps founders and solopreneurs develop their reputations and attract more opportunities on LinkedIn and beyond.

She provides design, ghostwriting, and strategy support for those looking to level up their LinkedIn presence and be seen as the experts they are.

Late identified as neurodivergent, she's also passionate about neurodiversity advocacy and raising awareness about the challenges and advantages of thinking differently.

We talk about

How she became more active on LinkedIn after being burned out by layoffs.

Why she decided to start her consulting practice doing what she had always been doing for her employers (e.g., creating marketing content).

How she would have told her younger self to put herself out there more.

What she does to be so successful on LinkedIn by being more human and authentic.

The role of AI in content creation and mistakes people make with it.

How she helps her clients get more out of LinkedIn and social media.

The challenges of being neurodivergent in the workplace.

Scroll up and hit play to listen to our full conversation.

Where to find Isabel

Isabel Sterne

