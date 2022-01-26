Book Chapter - Becoming Invincible (Issue #349)

Our boss looked around the conference room, sighed, and said, “I need your final list of employees for the layoff next week. Have you decided who you’re keeping and who can be let go?”

There’s nothing like a corporate layoff meeting to reveal the truth about who is valued in an organization. Some employees are so precious that they are untouchable. You might even say they’re “invincible.” Others are so vulnerable that their managers are happy to put them on a layoff list. Most people fall somewhere in the middle.

I still remember that conversation with the leaders of the various organizations in the company. We were discussing numbers and debating names. Someone mentioned another team’s employee as a potential candidate for the layoff list.

His manager snorted. “Yeah, right. Matt is the only one who understands the code for our legacy system. He wrote the whole damn thing, it’s not documented well, and no one else could keep it running. If we get rid of him, we’re screwed.”

The senior leader frowned. “Ok, ok. We can’t afford to lose Matt. What about Tim? What’s he working on?”

Tim’s manager looked uncomfortable. “Umm, he’s on a new project testing some experimental concepts. He’s a good guy. I want to keep him.”

The leader grunted, “Uh-huh. I see. Well, we don’t have the luxury of experimentation right now, and someone has to go.”

Guess who lost their job that day?

Before I continue, I should clarify what I mean by vulnerability in your career and life. After all, doesn’t Brené Brown tell us that there is power in being vulnerable?

Yes, she does. But, to be clear, she’s talking about vulnerability in the sense of being your authentic self and not being afraid to be human, make mistakes, and connect with others more deeply. Even she doesn’t recommend that you’re vulnerable with the wrong people or in the wrong situations.

You can be confident, authentic, and willing to be vulnerable. But you still wouldn’t turn your back on a tiger.

Similarly, at work, it’s good to be your authentic self, honest and open, and human. But, never forget that your job is a transactional relationship, and the workplace is a competitive environment. Your coworkers are not your family, and your boss is not your friend.

You’ll be treated well as long as you’re delivering more value to the organization than the bottom 10% of employees. You’ll keep your position as long as your paycheck is a positive ROI for the company. You’ll have job security as long as your employer remains profitable, the leadership keeps making good decisions, and the company doesn’t stumble in the competitive market.

You may be thinking, “This doesn’t apply to me. My job is rock solid, and it always will be. “

But… will it?

Sooner or later, we all become vulnerable in our careers. Welcome to the joys of growing older and age discrimination! If you haven’t experienced it yet, you probably will one day.

The reality is most of us are always vulnerable, even if we don’t realize it or want to admit it. Eventually, something will happen that wakes you up to this fact. I certainly experienced that and learned the hard way that I had let myself become vulnerable over the years. For example:

If your primary source of income is from one job and you have a single boss who controls your fate, you are vulnerable.

If you heavily depend on a single source of income to make ends meet, sometimes paycheck to paycheck, you are vulnerable.

If your regional cost of living is so high that your rent or mortgage consumes most of your income, you are vulnerable.

If you want to quit your job and find a new one, but you discover there are no opportunities for you elsewhere, you are vulnerable.

If your profession vanished — or your industry collapsed — and you don’t have a sufficient financial cushion to pivot and rebuild your career, you are vulnerable.

If you’re growing older and age discrimination makes it harder to find employment in your chosen profession, you become increasingly vulnerable with every passing year.

Even when you don’t feel vulnerable, you may feel trapped in your job. I’ve worked with several clients who described their employment that way. They didn’t have the power and influence to make a living doing something they loved, work on their own terms, or truly be free to live their lives the way they wanted.

If you want to move away from where you currently live but can’t because of your job, you are not free.

If you want to change careers, but golden handcuffs and a “golden cage” trap you in your current job, you are not free.

If you have severe, persistent, negative experiences at work and you feel like you can’t escape for one reason or another, you are vulnerable and certainly lacking what I would describe as freedom.

If you can’t reasonably say “No” to unreasonable requests from your employer, you are not free.

If you hate your boss, nothing improves no matter what you do, and you feel like you can’t leave, you are not free.

If you can’t stand the work you do almost every day, you are not free.

If your coworkers make you miserable, you experience discrimination and harassment, and you feel like you can do nothing about it, you are not free.

If you occasionally need personal time and a flexible schedule, yet your job will never accommodate you, you are not free.

Unfortunately, many of these experiences are not uncommon. I know so many employees who feel vulnerable and trapped. Sadly, most people live their entire lives this way.

“The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation. What is called resignation is confirmed desperation. From the desperate city you go into the desperate country, and have to console yourself with the bravery of minks and muskrats. A stereotyped but unconscious despair is concealed even under what are called the games and amusements of mankind. There is no play in them, for this comes after work.” — Henry David Thoreau

Today, people console themselves with mindless hours of scrolling social media, binging shows on Netflix, and any other amusement that can help them forget that they don’t enjoy their work and aren’t living their lives to their fullest. But, there is a better solution. You can empower yourself to take control of your career path and live the life you dream of enjoying.

Becoming invincible in your work and life

When you’re invincible, it means that — as much as possible — you have removed single points of failure from every aspect of your overall career ecosystem. No single event can disrupt your life for very long.

In fact, you may even become stronger as you experience adversity. You bounce back from any setback; wiser, tougher, and more prepared for what comes your way. Nassim Nicholas Taleb refers to this as “Antifragile” and wrote a book on this phenomenon called Antifragile: Things That Gain from Disorder (my affiliate link).

Before you can forge your own invincible career, you need to understand your existing and potential areas of vulnerability. You can then make a plan to eliminate and mitigate points of vulnerability to give you the confidence required to make the best decisions for your career and your life. This is the process I use with my coaching clients and the members of my career community.

In general, the primary benefit of an invincible career is that you get to work and live your life on your own terms. You no longer live in fear of upsetting your boss or losing your job.

You don’t let golden handcuffs keep you chained to a company that is no longer serving your career well (been there, did that!). Your work is aligned with your personal values and leverages your core talents and strengths.

The positive ripple effects of living this way are enormous, with far-reaching impacts. I can’t even begin to capture all of the ways your life might change. But, I’ve summarized what it means to have an invincible career in terms of 10 core principles.

The 10 principles of an Invincible Career

Live where you can enjoy your quality of life Work where you want to spend your days Become a known expert at what you do Transform your work to be meaningful Take control of how you do your work Take control of when you do your work Work with people who bring out your best Achieve fulfillment by helping others Take charge and never again feel trapped Empower yourself and never again feel vulnerable

I know that some of these principles require a bit more explanation. So, let me dive into a little more detail on each one.

1. Live where you can enjoy your quality of life

It seems simple, right? If you ask people if they are living where they want, many will initially say yes.

But, probe a little more deeply and ask, “If you had all the money in the world and never had to work again, would you still live where you are now, or would you want to move somewhere else?” That’s when the truth comes out, and people say, “Oh. Well… no. If I could live anywhere I wanted in the world; I’d rather be living…”

Most of us make concessions for our job. We live where we have to live to find the work we do. We live within a reasonable commute from the office or workplace.

I know that I did. We did the best we could within the constraints of the reality of my career choice of software design. I felt that I had to be in the heart of tech career opportunities in the 90s, Silicon Valley.

But did I genuinely enjoy my quality of life there? No. I did during the early years. Unfortunately, in the final years of my corporate employment, I was on the freeway for 3-4 hours every day commuting to the office. The cost of living was outrageous. Every weekend, we got stuck in heavy traffic whenever we wanted to go shopping, see a movie, have fun at the beach, or visit San Francisco.

I was failing at this first principle until I changed my career to have the flexibility to live anywhere we wanted. That was an intentional decision, and it took years of planning and preparation.

Where would you choose to live if you could redesign your career to make that possible?

2. Work where you want to spend your days

This principle depends on what you do for a living, of course. But, many of us have — or had — a physical location where we actually do our work every day. Or, some have to check-in at a location before heading out to do their jobs. This recently changed with the pandemic and employers asking people to work from home. But, who knows what the future holds?

Where you work determines your commute experience. Depending on how long that commute is and how you get there, this can significantly impact your life satisfaction. It sure harmed mine!

Several years ago, I calculated how much time I was spending on the freeway for my commute. It was a gut-wrenching discovery. I was commuting over 625 hours a year before I finally left my last corporate job behind. 625 hours! If I had continued to do that until retirement, I would have spent entire years of my life on the freeway.

The reality is you spend the majority of your waking hours every day at work. So, when I talk about working where you want to spend your days, it includes the experience of being in an office or workplace. It includes your cubicle or private office (if you’re lucky). It includes the neighborhood where your job is located.

Sometimes that is kind of cool and fun. Sometimes it sucks.

In my case, I spent long days in meeting rooms. Some had windows where I could see the world outside and dream of escaping the fluorescent lights. Oh, joy! Some were windowless, so we stared at each other across conference room tables. There were no restaurants or cafes nearby, so I ate the same cafeteria food every day while sitting in meetings. Exciting, huh?

However, my new career choice has given me the flexibility of working wherever I want to work, for the most part. And I no longer have a commute at all. It’s crazy what a difference this has made in my life over the past 12 years.

So, if you’re going to spend 8-12 hours every day in some sort of working environment, shouldn’t it be somewhere that you actually enjoy being?

3. Become a known expert at what you do

“Be so good they can't ignore you.”

― Steve Martin

Being damn good at what you do is one of the most important personal investments you can make to become invincible in your career. Mediocre employees are easy to replace. People who are so-so at their job don’t get to make demands. People who aren’t that great at their craft don’t have excellent opportunities knocking at their door.

However, expertise is always in demand. People want to hire the best. People want to work with the best. When you’re a recognized expert at what you do, your employer wants to retain you, and other companies try to steal you away.

In my case, I had to take some time to boil down my strengths and talents to get to the heart of where my expertise was. It was non-obvious and not directly tied to my job title or profession. The lucky thing about uncovering my love for coaching is that it gave me incredible flexibility in how I could best leverage that expertise and create a business around it.

This is why I spend time with my clients seeking that magical intersection of what they are great at doing, what they enjoy doing, and what will get them paid. Obviously, it’s not always easy to create, but a career based on this intersection of your expertise and passion makes you more invincible.

It also makes you feel happier. No one likes working in a job where they are struggling every day. It feels damn good to be an expert.

However, you must become a known expert. You can’t be in demand if no one knows you exist. You can be the most amazingly talented person yet never have options in your career because no one is aware of what you can do. You have to package yourself up and get the word out.

4. Transform your work to be meaningful

When you’re a recognized expert at what you do and in high demand, you have more say over what your job is really about. You get the opportunity to transform your work.

As much as we might think that wealth could make us happy, it is not sufficient in the long run. Yes, a certain amount of money is necessary to cover the basics in life. It’s hard to be happy when you’re struggling to make ends meet. But, research has clearly shown that happiness levels off with wealth beyond a certain point, and, in some situations, people are less happy than wealth would predict.

“I don’t know what they want from me

It’s like the more money we come across

The more problems we see”

— Notorious B.I.G.

We all want our lives to have meaning. Like it or not, work is a significant part of our lives. So, if we want our lives to have meaning, our work has to be meaningful, too. I’ve had jobs where my job felt like it was making a difference, and I’ve had jobs where it simply felt meaningless, and sometimes my work would just be thrown away.

It’s hard to feel invincible, satisfied, and happy in your work and life if your job feels pointless. It feels incredibly vulnerable too. How can you have job security if it seems like the work you’re doing isn’t even needed?

Of course, we all need to make money. But, beyond that, it is undoubtedly better to feel like your work and life have meaning.

5. Take control of how you do your work

I’m not here to tell you that the only way to be happy and free is to quit your job and walk away. I do believe that people can find fulfillment in their jobs and not feel oppressed at work.

However, that does require taking control of how you do your work. It’s impossible to feel invincible in your job when someone is micromanaging you. As I’ve often heard the most successful and influential experts say, “Don’t tell me how to do my job. Tell me what you need, and I’ll decide how the work gets done.”

Of course, employees in the early stages of their professional careers are still learning how to do their jobs. More senior employees, managers, and mentors are indeed teaching them how to do their work and be successful.

But, that should evolve as you become more competent and experienced. People who become more powerful and respected in their roles no longer need someone else defining the “how” of their work.

6. Take control of when you do your work

If you want to fully control how you do your work, you should control when you do it. If you feel forced to work specific days and hours, you haven’t achieved an entirely invincible career yet. But, it is possible.

Ideally, when you have a genuinely invincible career, you also decide how much you want to work. You work as much — or as little — as you feel like working. I have a few clients who are at that stage of their careers right now.

Now, you might say, “Well then, I choose not to work at all!” In that case, I hope you’ve invested wisely for your retirement.

However, the reality is that most people don’t do well when they fully retire from the working world. We all need a sense of purpose that gets us out of bed in the morning. Sadly, some research has found that people who retire earlier tend to die earlier, too.

I’ve discovered that I love my work when I like what I do, control how and when I do my work, and work with people I enjoy being around. “Work” isn’t a dirty word. You just need to own the definition of what it means for you.

7. Work with people who bring out your best

As I mentioned before, so many of us have felt like we had no choice but to quit our jobs to escape a bad boss and miserable work environment. From research by Clarine M. Jacobs, Ph.D., published in Ineffective-Leader-Induced Occupational Stress:

Almost 75% of workers rated their leader as the most significant source of stress.

Nearly 70% of employees rated work as a significant source of stress.

Roughly 80% of workers experienced stress-related physical symptoms, including fatigue and exhaustion; irritability or anger; lack of interest, motivation, or energy; headaches; and dyspepsia.

We spend an incredible amount of our life in our jobs. Unfortunately, we often spend more time with our coworkers than with our friends and family. So, it’s no surprise that our relationships with our boss and colleagues significantly impact our happiness and well-being.

You should be spending just as much time evaluating and selecting your potential new manager and coworkers as you do the job itself. They can often make or break your work experience. Also, the professional network you develop through these relationships can influence your success in the future.

Every single one of my corporate jobs and consulting gigs came through the power of my network. After I graduated from college, I can’t remember a single time that I took the traditional route of sending a resume and applying formally for a job. Even my graduate school internships in Silicon Valley came from a warm intro, thanks to my network.

If you want tremendous flexibility in your career options, build and nurture a powerful network. That starts with intentionally choosing to work with great people who help you thrive and grow.

8. Achieve fulfillment by helping others

I’ve been in the working world a very long time. I have friends and colleagues that date back decades, so I’ve been able to watch their careers evolve as they grow older. It’s been interesting to observe a common trend that seems to occur: They want to give back.

Some people are already in professions focused on helping others (e.g., teachers, medical professionals, therapists, firefighters). But, many of us are in careers that are focused on business outcomes (e.g., helping a company make more money) and personal financial outcomes (e.g., “I want to be rich!”).

What seems to happen over time is the pursuit of money and material possessions feel hollow. For many people I know, the only thing that feels meaningful and fulfilling is helping others and making a difference in the world.

It’s hard to enjoy an invincible career and life if you don’t feel like you’re somehow changing the world for the better. What’s the point of success and wealth if you’re not improving the lives of others in some way?

9. Take charge and never again feel trapped

I know that my escape from a corporate career to pursue entrepreneurship is unique to my personal definition of freedom. I tend to feel trapped working for someone else. Taking charge of my career to no longer feel that way meant starting my own business.

However, many of my friends simply cannot imagine leaving the security of their 9–5 jobs. Entrepreneurship may feel like freedom to me, but it is terrifying for them. Even if you feel safer as an employee, I do believe that you should still take charge of your career.

I no longer assume that entrepreneurship is a prerequisite for freedom for everyone. I’ve made that mistake before. But, I do know that many of us sacrifice our freedom in a traditional 9–5 job. It happens, sometimes very gradually, over such a long time that we don’t notice it slowly slipping away.

Regardless of your beliefs around entrepreneurship and employment, no one wants to feel trapped in a profession or as if they have no other choice but to remain with a specific employer. When you claim your power and take control of your career path, you know that you’ll always have good options.

10. Empower yourself and never again feel vulnerable

“When it comes to luck, you make your own.”

— Bruce Springsteen

You could wait for good fortune to strike. You could also wait for someone to grant you power over your work and life. But that’s all wishful thinking, and I’m not a big fan of waiting for wishes to come true.

You have to intentionally plan the next 10–20 years of your career to have a shot at work portability and personal freedom. If you sit back and let your job and career path take their natural course, you will increasingly find yourself trapped with fewer options. Just as with luck, when it comes to freedom and flexibility, you have to make your own.

If you want to be empowered, you have to step up and claim your power. No one is going to hand it to you on a silver platter. This is your life, and no one cares as much about your future as you do.

Don’t be a passive participant sitting on a job train that someone else controls and taking you in the direction they want to go. That’s a surefire way to be vulnerable and feel unhappy.

Empower yourself to choose your own destination. Determine how you want to get there using your rules. Become invincible, and you will enjoy the journey every day.

“If the liberty of myself or my class or nation depends on the misery of a number of other human beings, the system which promotes this is unjust and immoral.”

— Isaiah Berlin (from Isaiah Berlin: A Life by Michael Ignatieff — that’s my affiliate link)

You’ll notice that these ten principles evoke themes of freedom, autonomy, power, confidence, security, happiness, and fulfillment. Achieving these outcomes is what I want for you by the time you finish this book.

It’s also my goal when I coach my clients every day. I take them through a journey of professional development, creating a long-term career and life plan, and setting things in motion that will empower them, help them find fulfillment, and let them be free to choose the life they want instead of being trapped on a path they fear they will never escape.

Of course, none of this will happen overnight. But, if you start today, you’ll be on the path to achieving the life you want, too. I hope this book will serve as your guide to get there.

