Career Success with Caroline Tsay, CEO of Compute Software - Issue #263

My guest for this episode is Caroline Tsay. Caroline is the CEO and co-founder of Compute Software. Their Cloud Cost Optimization platform delivers the deepest cost savings for your cloud infrastructure running on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud. Caroline was also one of the most talented Product Leaders that I worked with in Silicon Valley.

In this podcast episode, you’ll hear about how she started down her tech path with a B.S. in Computer Science from Stanford University. She went on to receive an M.S. in Management Science & Engineering from Stanford, as well. Then, she got her start in the working world as a Senior Consultant with IBM Global Business Services.

She joined Yahoo! in 2007, spent 6 years there, and worked her way up to become a Senior Director of Product Management for Y! Search and E-Commerce. I was lucky enough to work with Caroline for about a year after she joined my Search Product team.

She left in 2013 to join Hewlett Packard Enterprise as a Vice President and General Manager. An executive coach encouraged her to do more public speaking, and that opened the door to her first board seat with Rosetta Stone.

She currently sits on the board of directors for The Coca-Cola Company and Morningstar. She was previously on the board of Codefresh.

In this episode, she shares advice from her career path and some great recommendations for startup founders and people interested in starting their own companies.

Key points from our conversation

I want to call out a few points from my conversation with Caroline to help you as you are seeking to create your own invincible career.

Build relationships

It’s crucial to build relationships and partner well with others at work. Caroline was always able to get so much done by being collaborative and kind vs. confrontational and combative.

Partner intelligently

As you move up the career ladder — especially if you’re interested in becoming a leader or starting your own company — seek to partner with people who complement your talents and skills. Find a partner who will balance your strengths and weaknesses.

Invest in yourself

Of course, I’m a little biased, but I loved hearing how she worked with an executive coach who encouraged her to do more public speaking. As you will hear her say, it opened doors to land her first board seat.

Thanks for listening to this episode! I really enjoyed catching up with Caroline.

