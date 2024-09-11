🚀 The Surprising Benefit of Haters (Issue 592)

Do you have an enemy at work?

Okay, maybe that’s too strong of a word. 😂

How about people who make your life harder than it needs to be, react to everything you do with some negativity, and generally make you wish they weren’t in your life?

I often talk about using a pull to draw you toward better opportunities in your career.

Growth opportunities

Professional challenges

New jobs that offer a promotion or significant raise

A chance to work on something exciting

An opportunity to work with talented people

A role that will teach you something new

However, sometimes a push is helpful or even necessary. For example, when you:

Are too comfortable with a job and no longer growing or learning

Get stuck in a rut but don’t know how to get out of it

Are fearful of taking a risk and embracing change that will take you to the next level

Have lost confidence in yourself and are settling for less

Need someone to speak an uncomfortable truth you’ve been avoiding

In this podcast episode, I explore the concept of having a yin-yang of positive and negative people in your personal and professional life. I’ll share a few times when I needed a hard push to get back on track, which made me accept and appreciate the role haters have played in my life.

