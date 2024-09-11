Invincible Career®
🚀 The Surprising Benefit of Haters (Issue 592)
Rebounding from negativity to prove people wrong
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Sep 11, 2024
Transcript

Do you have an enemy at work?

Okay, maybe that’s too strong of a word. 😂

How about people who make your life harder than it needs to be, react to everything you do with some negativity, and generally make you wish they weren’t in your life?

I often talk about using a pull to draw you toward better opportunities in your career.

  • Growth opportunities

  • Professional challenges

  • New jobs that offer a promotion or significant raise

  • A chance to work on something exciting

  • An opportunity to work with talented people

  • A role that will teach you something new

However, sometimes a push is helpful or even necessary. For example, when you:

  • Are too comfortable with a job and no longer growing or learning

  • Get stuck in a rut but don’t know how to get out of it

  • Are fearful of taking a risk and embracing change that will take you to the next level

  • Have lost confidence in yourself and are settling for less

  • Need someone to speak an uncomfortable truth you’ve been avoiding

In this podcast episode, I explore the concept of having a yin-yang of positive and negative people in your personal and professional life. I’ll share a few times when I needed a hard push to get back on track, which made me accept and appreciate the role haters have played in my life.

white and brown round decor
Photo by Дмитрий Хрусталев-Григорьев on Unsplash

angry face illustration
Photo by Andre Hunter on Unsplash

