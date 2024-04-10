Invincible Career®
🚀 Using My Broadcasting Strategy for Your Job Search (Issue #549)
🚀 Using My Broadcasting Strategy for Your Job Search (Issue #549)

Sharing some of my Invincible Career workshop with you
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Apr 10, 2024
Transcript

In this podcast episode, I share a sneak peek at my recent Invincible Career Job Search workshop I hosted on April 1st.

In the previous podcast episode, when I shared a preview of the workshop, I talked quite a bit about the Connecting strategy.

In this episode, I discuss positioning (e.g., LinkedIn, resume, cover letter) a little more and then dive into the Broadcasting strategy. If you want opportunities to come your way, the professional world has to know you exist.

Enjoy!

I’m Larry Cornett, a Freedom Coach who works with you to optimize your career, business, and life. My mission is to help you take complete control of your work and life so you can become a more “Invincible You.” I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and our Great Dane.

The Invincible Job Search Pyramid
