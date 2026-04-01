💡 What Is Your Strategy and Plan? (Issue 675)

New month, new theme. April is all about Your Strategy and Plan. How will you achieve your career goals this year?

A strategy is your high-level plan to close the gap (i.e., what you shared in section 2) and achieve your most important goals.

There are often several ways you could pursue a specific goal.

Some career strategies may be more effective than others.

Some strategies might be a better fit for you than others.

Different strategies usually require different approaches and resources.

The timeline might be different for one strategy vs. another.

For example, what if your goal is to dramatically increase your income this year? There are many different strategies you could choose to try…

Grab the content of this week’s update so you can paste it into your copy of the Invincible Career Guide. It’s about what you have tried before and what needs to change this year. I explain more in the video above.

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The Invincible Career Guide for 2026

I created the companion guide to provide additional structure for the weekly emails I will share with you this year. If you haven’t grabbed your copy yet, use the button below to access and save it.

It’s in Google Slides format, so you can save a copy of the presentation to your own Google Drive in your preferred folder. This will allow you to edit the placeholder text to enter your answers to the questions in the guide.

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How to use the guide

Every month this year will have a specific theme.

Each week will have a set of homework questions related to that month’s theme.

I will share a new presentation document with that week’s questions via the newsletter email and in my private community (you’re welcome to join us for free!).

Then download the new presentation, copy and paste the new slides into your editable copy of the guide, and use it to answer the questions.

I have already included all the slides and questions for January (i.e., Your Goals) in the guide. New slides will come each month. Stay tuned for more emails about those.

Themes this year

Your Goals The Blockers Your Toolbox Strategy & Plan (April) Making Progress Becoming Invincible Your Network Targeting Broadcasting Systems Resources Evaluation

Schedule a complimentary call with me if you have questions about the guide or if you want to discuss the specifics of your career situation.

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I’m Larry Cornett, a career coach for ambitious people who feel unfulfilled. Reclaim your confidence to design the life you want and the work you'll enjoy. 📕 Check out The Invincible Daily Journals!

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