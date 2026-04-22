🎥 The 3-Decade Career Playbook: Earn More, Work Less, Exit Earlier (Issue 680)

During my hike through the forest this weekend, I recorded some thoughts about empowerment and what it means for each decade of your life.

Some people may find it odd that I simultaneously coach my clients on how to get ahead in their careers and also how to exit the 9-to-5 grind to enjoy self-employment and semi-retirement.

However, I see an overall arc to our lives from our 20s to our final years that includes your education, traditional employment, the freedom of a lifestyle business, and maximizing your enjoyment of your final years on this planet.

It all centers on empowerment

My empowerment strategy lets you squeeze the most out of your earning years and the most life out of your later years.

Empowered people have more career opportunities than others do.

Empowered people feel confident and courageous in their jobs.

Empowered people demand what they deserve from their working lives.

Empowered people create a path to greater freedom and fulfillment.

Empowered people get more of what they want out of life.

Empowered people live larger and refuse to settle for less.

Summary of what I share in the video

The Unifying Thread of Empowerment Career coaching and self-employment coaching may seem contradictory, but they share one goal: putting you in the driver’s seat of your working life, whether that’s climbing the ladder or creating your own.

From Invincible to Empowered My business branding is evolving. It’s less about feeling invincible and more about being so skilled, visible, and respected that you become more empowered. You become an opportunity magnet (I’ve talked a lot about this before).

Power Means You Can Walk Away When you’re truly empowered, you stop tolerating bad bosses, toxic environments, and unreasonable demands. During my long career, I have watched talented people push back and win because employers couldn’t afford to lose them.

The Value of Inside Champions Throughout my career, former colleagues and advocates pulled me into companies and made the interview processes almost effortless. That kind of network doesn’t happen by accident. You have to earn it, expand it, and nurture it.

You Will Have Peak Earning Years Research shows earning potential peaks and then declines. Senior roles become scarce, and age discrimination is real (especially in tech). You need to maximize your earnings while this brief window is open.

Same Hours, Very Different Pay Would you rather earn $100K or $300K for the same eight hours/day? Push hard for what you deserve. Do not tolerate a one-way relationship with your employer. Get as much as you give.

Bank It, Don’t Burn It Live leaner during your highest-earning years. Invest aggressively, create a financial safety cushion, and start working on self-employment plans. You’re buying your future freedom.

Your 20s Are for Foundation Building Get educated Find your people, make good friends, discover love, and find your life partner. Start figuring out your professional path. Enjoy this time! Don’t rush the exploration phase.

Your 30s and 40s Are Peak Earning Decades This is your primary earning window. Push hard, climb fast, and earn maximum value for your efforts. Build your network (it’s one of your most valuable resources). Quietly line up your self-employment plan and runway, so you can flip that freedom switch earlier than most do.

Your 50s+ Are for Living Large Transition into self-employment that leverages your expertise and everything you already know. Work when you want, where you want, and how you want. Play a lot! I’m so glad I took the self-employment path and semi-retired early so I can enjoy my freedom and as much time as possible with the people I love. Take care of your health and enjoy the last half of your life while you still can. Life is short! Don’t save your bucket list for a decade where you can’t physically cross items off anymore.

What are your thoughts on this? Leave a comment if you have a question. Schedule a free call with me if you’d like to discuss your unique situation and brainstorm some ideas for getting more of what you want out of your career and life.

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Larry Cornett, Ph.D., is a career coach who spent 20+ years in Silicon Valley at Apple, IBM, Yahoo, eBay, and several startups as a designer, leader, and product and design executive. Whether you're fighting for a promotion, navigating a layoff, or planning your exit to independence, he combines executive experience with psychological insight to help ambitious professionals reclaim their power and build an Invincible Career.

➡️ Ready to create an exciting future? Book a free call today to learn how!

This is the trail I was hiking as I recorded the video

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