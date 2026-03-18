💡 What Do Employers Need? (Issue 672)

Grab the content of this week’s update so you can paste it into your copy of the Invincible Career Guide. It’s about uncovering needs that map to your capabilities. What could you provide that companies and/or people need? I explain more in the video above.

Being great at something doesn’t mean the world needs it.

Enjoying doing something doesn’t mean anyone else wants it.

Look for the intersection of your greatness with the needs of others (e.g., employers).

How could you solve real problems for people or organizations?

How could you do it better than or differently from existing solutions?

Try to focus on the evergreen needs of the human condition. Trends are okay, but following one means you will need to be prepared to evolve, adapt, and pivot later.

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The Invincible Career Guide for 2026

I created the companion guide to provide additional structure for the weekly emails I will share with you this year. If you haven’t grabbed your copy yet, use the button below to access and save it.

It’s in Google Slides format, so you can save a copy of the presentation to your own Google Drive in your preferred folder. This will allow you to edit the placeholder text to enter your answers to the questions in the guide.

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How to use the guide

Every month this year will have a specific theme.

Each week will have a set of homework questions related to that month’s theme.

I will share a new presentation document with that week’s questions via the newsletter email and in my private community (you’re welcome to join us for free!).

Then download the new presentation, copy and paste the new slides into your editable copy of the guide, and use it to answer the questions.

I have already included all the slides and questions for January (i.e., Your Goals) in the guide. New slides will come each month. Stay tuned for more emails about those.

Themes this year

Your Goals The Blockers Your Toolbox (March) Strategy & Plan Making Progress Becoming Invincible Your Network Targeting Broadcasting Systems Resources Evaluation

Schedule a complimentary call with me if you have questions about the guide and how to use it effectively.

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I’m Larry Cornett, an executive coach who works with ambitious professionals to help them reclaim their power, become more invincible, and create better opportunities for their work and lives. Do more of what you love and less of what you hate! 📕 Check out The Invincible Daily Journals!

Would you like to help support my newsletter and podcast, but don’t want to commit to a monthly fee? Check out my ☕️ Buy Me a Coffee. I’m a solopreneur, and coaching and writing are how I provide for my family. Thanks for your help!

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