💡 Will Someone Pay You? (Issue 674)

Grab the content of this week’s update so you can paste it into your copy of the Invincible Career Guide. It’s about identifying potential employers who will pay you to do what you do best. I explain more in the video above.

Doing something you love is wonderful if you can get paid.

Being great at something is cool if someone will hire you to do it.

Who needs what you are great at doing (and enjoy doing)?

Do you want to work for private, public, academic, or nonprofit organizations?

Do you want to focus on larger or smaller organizations?

Do you want to be an individual contributor or leader?

Would you prefer to be hired into an existing role or a new role?

Who can actually afford to pay you the total compensation you desire?

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The Invincible Career Guide for 2026

I created the companion guide to provide additional structure for the weekly emails I will share with you this year. If you haven’t grabbed your copy yet, use the button below to access and save it.

It’s in Google Slides format, so you can save a copy of the presentation to your own Google Drive in your preferred folder. This will allow you to edit the placeholder text to enter your answers to the questions in the guide.

Get the Guide

How to use the guide

Every month this year will have a specific theme.

Each week will have a set of homework questions related to that month’s theme.

I will share a new presentation document with that week’s questions via the newsletter email and in my private community (you’re welcome to join us for free!).

Then download the new presentation, copy and paste the new slides into your editable copy of the guide, and use it to answer the questions.

I have already included all the slides and questions for January (i.e., Your Goals) in the guide. New slides will come each month. Stay tuned for more emails about those.

Themes this year

Your Goals The Blockers Your Toolbox (March) Strategy & Plan Making Progress Becoming Invincible Your Network Targeting Broadcasting Systems Resources Evaluation

Schedule a complimentary call with me if you have questions about the guide and how to use it effectively.

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I’m Larry Cornett, a career coach who works with ambitious professionals to help them reclaim their power, become more invincible, and create better opportunities for their work and lives. Do more of what you love and less of what you hate! 📕 Check out The Invincible Daily Journals!

Would you like to help support my newsletter and podcast, but don’t want to commit to a monthly fee? Check out my ☕️ Buy Me a Coffee. I’m a solopreneur, and coaching and writing are how I provide for my family. Thanks for your help!

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