🚀 What to Do About this Current Job Market (Issue #533)

This is one of the worst job markets I’ve experienced in quite some time. It seems like new layoffs are being announced every day.

In this podcast episode, I talk more about what’s going on, how to tell if a layoff might be coming, what to do about it, and how to get back into the game after one happens.

I’ve linked some of my past articles you might find useful if you’re concerned about a layoff or recently went through one.

Have you ever considered starting a business to escape the stress of worrying about layoffs?

I know that sounds strange, but that’s exactly why I launched my first solopreneur business. I had just lost my job, needed to support my young family, and wanted more stability. So, I put my trust in myself instead of leaving it in the hands of a fickle employer.

If that sounds interesting to you, I'm hosting my next live workshop on how to build a lifestyle business on Feb 26th!

"Build a Lifestyle Business to Escape Your 9-5 Job"

I'll record the workshop and share the video with you later. So, if the time doesn't work for you, you'll have the workbook exercises and video to use just like a course.

Grab your ticket now, because the price goes up next week.

Would love to see you there!

Learn more…

Hi, I’m Larry Cornett, a Personal Coach who can work with you to optimize your career, life, or business. My mission is to help you take complete control of your work and life so you can become a more “Invincible You.” I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and Great Dane.