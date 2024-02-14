Invincible Career®
🚀 What to Do About this Current Job Market (Issue #533)
Be prepared for what might come
Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
Feb 14, 2024
This is one of the worst job markets I’ve experienced in quite some time. It seems like new layoffs are being announced every day.

In this podcast episode, I talk more about what’s going on, how to tell if a layoff might be coming, what to do about it, and how to get back into the game after one happens.

I’ve linked some of my past articles you might find useful if you’re concerned about a layoff or recently went through one.

How to Tell When a Layoff is Coming

Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
·
January 6, 2020
How to Tell When a Layoff is Coming

The Great Recession ended about ten years ago, for most countries. Now, there are rumors that we may enter another recession in 2020. UCLA economist Edward E. Leamer predicts that there is a “17% chance that a recession will begin sometime between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020

Read full story

How to Stay Off the Layoff List

Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
·
April 15, 2020
How to Stay Off the Layoff List

Every manager has one, whether they admit it or not, the dreaded “layoff list” of employees that they would be willing to let go. Sometimes this list has already been created and shared with upper management and HR. Sometimes it is a fuzzy one that managers maintain in their heads.

Read full story

Laid Off? What To Do in That First Week

Larry Cornett, Ph.D.
·
April 29, 2020
Laid Off? What To Do in That First Week

We’ve entered a global economic downturn, and unemployment rates are climbing in many countries. People are losing their jobs all over the world. In the U.S. alone, 26.5 million people have filed for unemployment over the last five weeks. In other words, our economy has wiped out all the job gains added over the past 11 years.

Read full story

Have you ever considered starting a business to escape the stress of worrying about layoffs?

I know that sounds strange, but that’s exactly why I launched my first solopreneur business. I had just lost my job, needed to support my young family, and wanted more stability. So, I put my trust in myself instead of leaving it in the hands of a fickle employer.

If that sounds interesting to you, I'm hosting my next live workshop on how to build a lifestyle business on Feb 26th!

"Build a Lifestyle Business to Escape Your 9-5 Job"

I'll record the workshop and share the video with you later. So, if the time doesn't work for you, you'll have the workbook exercises and video to use just like a course.

Grab your ticket now, because the price goes up next week.

Would love to see you there!

Learn more…

Hi, I’m Larry Cornett, a Personal Coach who can work with you to optimize your career, life, or business. My mission is to help you take complete control of your work and life so you can become a more “Invincible You.” I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and Great Dane.

chart
