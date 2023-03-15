🚀 Career Questions (and My Answers) that We Discussed in My Last Fireside Chat (Issue #442)

I hosted a live fireside chat via Zoom last month. People sent me questions ahead of time, then I shared my answers with the attendees. We had some more detailed discussions later.

For example:

“What can I do to stand out amongst hundreds of other applicants?”

“Should I change my resume?”

“What are some strategies to network more effectively with professionals at my level or higher and what are some ways to maintain those relationships long-term?”

I recorded the call and uploaded it for this newsletter’s podcast episode. Scroll up, hit play, and enjoy!

By the way, if you’d like to attend the next fireside chat, I’m hosting it on March 27th. Sign up here to save a seat.

I’ll be sharing feedback on LinkedIn profiles and answering other questions you submit using the form on the event page. There’s still time to send me yours!

This week’s professional development challenge

⭐ Design or Redesign Your Website

This week, your Invincible Career exercise is to settle on a host (if you don’t already have one) and start designing and building your website. If you already have a website, this is an excellent opportunity to review it to make sure you’re still happy with what you created. But if you’re like most of us, your website is probably due for an update and refresh.

