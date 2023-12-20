🚀 My 10 Most Popular Episodes and Articles this Year (Issue #517)

This year, I spent hundreds of hours researching and writing newsletter articles — and recording podcast episodes — to share with you. I listed the top 10 below.

If you found my advice and articles helpful this year and would like to support my continued writing and podcasting next year, please consider upgrading to a premium membership that also grants you access to:

My private Invincible Career community of ambitious professionals (from entry-level to executives). Note: I now offer a lifetime community membership option for folks who aren’t crazy about subscriptions. Pay once, and I’ll invite you into my private Slack community, where you can stay for as long as you want!

Live 1-hour workshops throughout the year. This is a value of more than $500!

Weekly exercises delivered to your inbox to support the new monthly workshops.

Exclusive office hours every Monday with the other premium subscribers and me.

Welcome to my December wrap-up that summarizes everything I published this calendar year.

When people ask for my advice on a career, work, leadership, or entrepreneurial topic, I can usually point them to a specific article that I’ve written on that very issue over the last four years. You may already be a loyal subscriber, but I know that it’s easy to miss something over a year.

So, enjoy this recap, and feel free to share it with friends who might find some of the advice helpful!

My Top 10 Articles

I reviewed the stats for my articles, newsletters, and podcast episodes. These ten rose to the top for the year.

You can always access my full archive of 500+ articles online and use the search feature to find topics of specific interest.

By the way, this year I shared my book chapters on my other newsletter and podcast, Invincible Life. Also, for the folks who are interested in entrepreneurship, I publish a newsletter and podcast called Invincible Solopreneurs.

Your support helps!

I’m looking forward to writing more articles, interviewing new guests, and recording new podcast episodes for you next year. If you have suggestions for topics that you’d like me to cover, please leave a comment below or send me a message.

BTW, I have no employees, interns, or even an assistant. The newsletters and podcasts are a one-person labor of love. This is my passion and how I earn a living as a solopreneur to support my family.

I’m Larry Cornett, a Personal Coach who can work with you to optimize your career, life, or business. My mission is to help you take complete control of your work and life so you can become a more “Invincible You.” I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and Great Dane.