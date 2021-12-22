My 10 Most Popular Episodes and Articles this Year - Issue #339

In 2021, I spent over 500 hours researching and writing newsletter articles — and recording podcast episodes — to share with you every week. The top 10 are listed below, and I’ve also categorized more than 100 articles and episodes for easier browsing.

Whew! No wonder I’m feeling a little bit tired as the year is winding down. 🤣

Welcome to my end-of-year wrap-up that summarizes and categorizes everything I published in 2021.

When people ask for my advice on a career, work, leadership, or entrepreneurial topic, I can usually point them to a specific article that I’ve written on that very issue. You may already be a loyal subscriber, but I know that it’s easy to miss something over a year. I certainly do with the newsletters I follow.

So, enjoy this recap, and feel free to share the summary article with friends who might find some of the advice helpful!

My Top 10 Articles

I reviewed the stats for my articles, newsletters, and podcast episodes. These 10 rose to the top in 2021.

Articles organized by category

I thought it might help to organize all of my 2021 articles and podcasts episodes into categories that you would find most useful. There are more than 100 of them listed below. Enjoy!

Career planning and performance

Job search, interviews, and negotiation

Success

Living your best life

Solopreneurship and entrepreneurship

Life lessons

Personal and professional development

Networking

Office hours, challenges, and private episodes (for premium subscribers)

Larry Cornett is a leadership coach and business advisor who hosts a private mastermind community for ambitious professionals with weekly challenges, office hours, and 24x7 support. If you’re interested in starting your own business or side hustle someday (or accelerating an existing one), check out his “Employee to Solopreneur” course (launching in 2022).

Larry lives in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with his wife and children, and a gigantic Great Dane. He does his best to share advice to help others take complete control of their work and life. He’s also on Twitter @cornett.