My 10 Most Popular Episodes and Articles this Year - Issue #339

In 2021, I spent over 500 hours researching and writing newsletter articles — and recording podcast episodes — to share with you every week. The top 10 are listed below, and I’ve also categorized more than 100 articles and episodes for easier browsing.
Whew! No wonder I’m feeling a little bit tired as the year is winding down. 🤣
Welcome to my end-of-year wrap-up that summarizes and categorizes everything I published in 2021.
When people ask for my advice on a career, work, leadership, or entrepreneurial topic, I can usually point them to a specific article that I’ve written on that very issue. You may already be a loyal subscriber, but I know that it’s easy to miss something over a year. I certainly do with the newsletters I follow.
So, enjoy this recap, and feel free to share the summary article with friends who might find some of the advice helpful!
My Top 10 Articles
I reviewed the stats for my articles, newsletters, and podcast episodes. These 10 rose to the top in 2021.
How to Relieve Stress During These Trying Times - How are you holding up?
Be a Bridge to Climb the Ladder - Those who don’t stall out in the middle
How to Stop Rambling in Conversations and Interviews - It happens when you’re unfocused and unprepared
Tough Love You May Not Want to Hear - Some common patterns of behavior I’ve observed
Career Success with Caroline Tsay, CEO of Compute Software - She also sits on the board of directors for The Coca-Cola Company and Morningstar
Career Success with Irene Au, Operating Partner at Khosla Ventures - She shares advice from her Silicon Valley experiences
Improving Your Conversational Skills - It’s more difficult online, but I know you can do it
You’d Better Ride That Wave! - The timing for your career peak may be limited
A Simple Framework for Your Success This Year - Creating your 2021 career plan
20 Things You Should Stop Doing - Say no to the wrong things so you can say yes to the right things
Articles organized by category
I thought it might help to organize all of my 2021 articles and podcasts episodes into categories that you would find most useful. There are more than 100 of them listed below. Enjoy!
Career planning and performance
A Simple Framework for Your Success This Year - Creating your 2021 career plan
Who Will Be Fired This Year? - These 10 questions provide some clues
How to Change Careers (Big, Medium, Small) - A professional pivot is always possible, but it isn’t easy
Total Career Reinvention - An Interview with Sam Sycamore - A pivot from carpenter to successful web developer in less than a year!
It’s Never Too Late! Fiona Pagett’s Career Reinvention - Pivoting, adapting, and thriving
Have You Mapped Your Career Journey? - Every step you take has a season and a reason
You’d Better Ride That Wave! - The timing for your career peak may be limited
Why You Must Ask for a Raise or Promotion - It’s that time of year again
Finish this Checklist Before the End of the Year - 16 tasks to boost your performance review, promotion request, or job search
Job search, interviews, and negotiation
How to Stop Rambling in Conversations and Interviews - It happens when you’re unfocused and unprepared
Interview Advice from Dayna Wu, Silicon Valley Tech Recruiter - Interviewing do’s and don’ts for job candidates
How to Instantly Feel More Confident - Self-confidence tips that help with job interviews, work meetings, and good ol’ social events too
Not Your Average Recruiter - Andrew Shearer, Founder & Principal of BravePath - What happens when you put your employees first?
Make Potential Employers Compete for You - It’s the easiest way to negotiate job offers
Success
How Memorable Are You? - You only attract excellent opportunities if people remember you
Career Success with Caroline Tsay, CEO of Compute Software - She also sits on the board of directors for The Coca-Cola Company and Morningstar
Career Success with Irene Au, Operating Partner at Khosla Ventures - She shares advice from her Silicon Valley experiences
Career Success with Jeremy Baker, CTO of Retail Zipline - The unconventional career path of an entrepreneurial technologist
How to Stop Being a Quitter - Do it for you and scratch your own itch
Do You Ever Feel Like an Impostor? - Six strategies for dealing with your impostor syndrome
Living your best life
How to Relieve Stress During These Trying Times - How are you holding up?
Do You Love Where You Live? - If not, what are you waiting for?
How Writing Can Change Your Life - Three ways your writing makes a difference
Are You Experiencing Burnout? - How to handle it before it’s too late
No, You Can’t Have It All - But you can have more of what matters
Don’t Let a Job Kill You - A toxic work environment is terrible for your health
How Walking Benefits Your Career and Life - Why some of the best minds in the world walk every day
20 Things You Should Stop Doing - Say no to the wrong things so you can say yes to the right things
What Makes You Feel Grateful? - Practicing gratitude is good for the recipient AND the giver
Solopreneurship and entrepreneurship
How to Become a Consultant - The fast path to building your business or side hustle
The Power of Storytelling with Anna Codina, Content Strategist - She also shares her global entrepreneurial journey
Kickstart Your Life with Sami Gardner, Career Coach and Author - She redesigned her career to travel the world
How to Find Your Puzzle Piece Partner or Co-founder - Do both of you complete the same picture of the future?
The Global Wake-Up Call - My Conversation with Marvin Liao - A former VC partner shares his advice for founders, investors, and everyone seeking financial stability
Why Brigitte Granger is Bootstrapping Her Startup - Her Supporti app taps into the power of accountability
25 Years of Solopreneurship - Sherri Edwards, Founder of Resource Maximizer - Don’t wait for permission
She Had to Follow Her Dreams - Joan Kennedy, Artist, Illustrator, and Author - Yes, it’s possible to build a successful creative business
Life lessons
How to Repair Your Reputation - You can’t wait and hope it will all blow over and go away
Tough Love You May Not Want to Hear - Some common patterns of behavior I’ve observed
Late Bloomers Aren’t Doomed - Five ways to make peace with being one
Personal and professional development
Does Your Voice Sound Strange? - How to create your vocal delivery style
Should You Fix a Weakness? - That depends on what fixing it means
How to Stop Rambling in Conversations and Interviews - It happens when you’re unfocused and unprepared
Improving Your Conversational Skills - It’s more difficult online, but I know you can do it
How to Plan Your Days - Matt East, Productivity Coach - Schedule your Fluid Layer and Habit Layer activities
Be a Bridge to Climb the Ladder - Those who don’t stall out in the middle
Networking
How to Squeeze More out of Social Media - Use it instead of it using you
Have You Found Your Tribe? - Your long-term success depends on finding your community
The Surprising Value of Weak Ties - Don’t overlook the casual acquaintances in your network
Office hours, challenges, and private episodes (for premium subscribers)
What Needs to Change? (coming next week)
