🚀 My 10 Most Popular Episodes and Articles this Year (Issue #422)

This year, I spent hundreds of hours researching and writing newsletter articles — and recording podcast episodes — to share with you. I listed the top 10 below, and I’ve also categorized most of the other articles and episodes for easier browsing.

If you found my advice and articles helpful this year and would like to support my continued writing and podcasting next year, please consider upgrading to a premium membership that also grants you access to:

My private Invincible Career community of over 130 ambitious professionals (from entry-level to executives).

Weekly professional development challenges and exercises delivered to your inbox.

Exclusive office hours every Monday with the other premium subscribers and me.

Your support means a lot to me. Thank you! 😊

Welcome to my December wrap-up that summarizes and categorizes everything I published this calendar year.

When people ask for my advice on a career, work, leadership, or entrepreneurial topic, I can usually point them to a specific article that I’ve written on that very issue. You may already be a loyal subscriber, but I know that it’s easy to miss something over a year. I certainly do with the newsletters I follow.

So, enjoy this recap, and feel free to share the summary article with friends who might find some of the advice helpful!

Share

My Top 10 Articles

I reviewed the stats for my articles, newsletters, and podcast episodes. These 10 rose to the top for the year.

By the way, I made some big changes to the newsletter and podcast this year (and launched two new newsletters and podcasts), which I announced here.

Articles organized by category

I thought it might help to organize all of my articles and podcast episodes into categories that you would find most useful. Enjoy!

My book chapters

Career planning and performance

Job search, interviews, and negotiation

Success

Living your best life

Solopreneurship and entrepreneurship

This year, I launched a brand new newsletter just for people interested in solopreneurship and entrepreneurship: Invincible Solopreneurs. So, you can read all the articles there (subscribe to that newsletter if you’re interested).

Life lessons

Personal and professional development

Networking

Invincible Tips

Office hours and professional development challenges and exercises

(for premium subscribers )

Whew! That’s it for the year. I hope this summary makes it easier for you to find a useful article to read (or reread). Share this with a friend who might be interested!

Share

Your support helps!

I’m looking forward to writing more articles, interviewing new guests, and recording new podcast episodes for you next year. If you have suggestions for topics that you’d like me to cover, please leave a comment below or send me a message.

BTW, I have no employees, interns, or even an assistant. The newsletters and podcasts are a one-person labor of love. This is my passion and how I earn a living as a solopreneur to support my family.

If you’ve found my advice helpful, and you’d like to help support my efforts to produce it, please consider subscribing to the premium weekly newsletter. Take advantage of my Holiday Special and save 50% when you join us before the year ends!

Get 50% off for 1 year

This gives you access to:

My private career community for ongoing advice, feedback, and support.

Weekly professional development challenges and exercises delivered to your inbox every Monday.

Exclusive office hours every Monday with me and the other premium community members.

Thank you for being a loyal reader this year. I appreciate your support!

Larry Cornett is a Personal Coach who can help you optimize your career, life, and business. If you’re interested in starting a business or side hustle someday (or accelerating an existing one), check out his “Employee to Solopreneur” workshops (coming soon).

Larry lives in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with his wife and a gigantic Great Dane. He does his best to share advice to help others take complete control of their work and life. He’s also on Mastodon (it’s better than Twitter!).